MacBeth Set to Open at Boman

BrickStreeet Theater’s production of MacBeth begins this week in Forest City. Director Dan May says the William Shakespeare classic talk of ambition and tyranny is set in the 1940’s between two world wars.

MacBeth will be performed July 23rd through the 25th, the 30th through August 1st in the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

The curtain time for Friday and Saturday shows is 7 pm. while the Sunday shows begin at 2 pm. Tickets are $16 per seat for adults and $12 for students (ages 18 and under). they can be purchased online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or through the Boman Fine Arts Center website.