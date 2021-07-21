Feenstra Draws Attention to Potential Weather Radar Interference from 5G Expansion

During a House Science, Space, and Technology (SST) Committee hearing, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) questioned experts on the potential adverse effects 5G expansion could have on severe weather predictions and GPS technology.

This comes after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report that revealed federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), must improve collaboration to prevent frequency interference that could hinder forecasters’ ability to predict severe weather.

“Getting accurate weather information is critical for the agriculture industry, and it can also save lives in districts like mine, where we had several tornadoes touch down last week,” said Rep. Feenstra. “That is why federal agencies must do more to ensure 5G expansion does not negatively impact radar accuracy. While 5G expansion is important, it cannot come at the expense of accurate weather forecasting models that producers across the 4th District rely on every day.”