Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday by first considering for approval the agreement between the county and the group wanting to purchase and renovate the Irish Hospital and former county jail. an agreement has been drawn up between the parties to purchase the property and begin the process of reconstruction and remodeling.

The board will set a final hearing date for the Lateral 11 clean out and repair work done in Drainage District 18. The supervisors will then address a petition to clean out a ditch in Drainage District 6.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders is expected to address the supervisors on the state of the secondary roads in the county.

The meeting will take place at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.