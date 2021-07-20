Winnebago Board Mulls Approval of Irish Hospital Contract

The Irish Hospital and former county jail building will see new light shortly as an apartment complex as a result of the approval by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors of a contract between they and the developers of the facility.

Forest City Economic Development director Beth Bilyeu went before the board to ask approval of the contract. After the city council meeting on Monday night, the developers had to make changes to the agreement.

The eight apartment layout also received some financial support from the city which is looking to try and resolve a growing affordable housing problem for its work force.

Local funding does not end there according to Bilyeu. She noted that the city, in its efforts to make downtown safer, is adding stipulations to another funding resource.

Both the city and the county have approved the contracts with the developer who is hoping to begin work on the remodeling project by November.