Shirlene Van Den Heuvel, 79, of Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, July 18, 2021, at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Belmond, IA.

Visitation is tentatively set for Friday at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

Andrews Funeral Homes-Belmond & Klemme, IA.