High School Baseball – District Championship Scores From all Class 1A and 2A Districts

Local

Class 2A District 6

New Hampton 7 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Class 1A District 3

Northwood-Kensett 8 Newman Catholic 3

The Vikings ended Newman’s 13-year state tournament appearance run, the longest in state history.

Northwood-Kensett will now take on KEE for a state tournament birth on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A – District winners play for state tournament births on Tuesday

District 1 – Unity Christian 7 West Lyon 2

District 2 – ELC 7 Spirit Lake 3

District 3 – Alta-Aureila 11 PAC 0

District 4 – Van Meter 11 ACGC 3

District 5 – Roland-Story 3 South Hamilton 0

District 6 – New Hampton 7 GHV 3

District 7 – Denver 12 Dike-New Hartford 2

District 8 – Jesup 3 Waukon 2

District 9 – Beckman 8 Cascade 3

District 10 – Camanche 9 Wilton 1

District 11 – Mid-Prairie 5 Williamsburg 4

District 12 – Davis County 5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4

District 13 – Centerville 8 Pella Christian 4

District 14 – Plkeaseantville 4 West marshall 3

District 15 – Clarinda 2 Underwood 1

District 16 – Panorama 5 Kuemper Catholic 2

Class 1A – The winners of each District will play for a state tournament birth on Tuesday

District 1 – Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Gehlen Catholic 0

District 2 – Newell-Fonda 7 Bishop Garrigan 2

District 3 – Northwood-Kensett 8 Newman Catholic 3

District 4 – Kee 4 South Winneshiek 2

District 5 – Maquoketa Valley 1 North Linn 0

District 6 – Lisbon 4 Hillcrest Academy 2

District 7 – Alburnett 7 Don Bosco 3

District 8 – North Mahaska 6 Montezuma 0

District 9 – New London 4 Sigourney 3

District 10 – Mount Ayr 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 2

District 11 – Grundy Center 5 Janesville 3

District 12 – Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Ogden 2

District 13 – Cam 7 Lenox 6

District 14 – St. Albert 3 Exira-KHK 2

District 15 – Tri-Center 10 Logan-Magnolia 10

District 16 – Kinglsey-Pierson 11 Woodbury Central 11