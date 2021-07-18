Obits
Gale Wegman
Gale Wegman, 71, of Belmond, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Denison Care Center in Denison, Iowa.
Funeral services for Gale Wegman will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 South 13th Street in Fort Dodge, Iowa with Pastor Jon Jahnke officiating. Burial will take place at Colfax Cemetery south of Vincent.
Visitation for Gale Wegman will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248