Iowa DOT Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau has become aware of text messages being sent to Iowans under the guise of confirming information related to your driver’s license or driving record. Please be advised that these messages are misleading and are not coming from the Iowa DOT.

The only time the Iowa DOT will send you a text message related to your driver’s license is to confirm an appointment you have scheduled with us and it will not contains links. Depending on the settings, some mobile devices may generate what looks like a link because it sees the confirmation number as a phone number. Your device may also attempt to add a link to create an appointment on your calendar. The Iowa DOT text message is simply a reminder and does not require you to take any action to confirm your appointment on your mobile device.