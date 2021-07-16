Larry D. Fredrickson, 75 of Forest City died October 19, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday July 24, 2021, at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Celebration of life gathering will be starting at 2:00 P.M. at the City Park in Leland, Iowa. Everyone is welcomed to attend; food and drink will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Larry Fredrickson in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.