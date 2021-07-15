With Biden’s Exit from Afghanistan, Ernst Sounds Alarm on Threats Posed to the Homeland

As President Biden moves ahead with a rushed and haphazard exit from Afghanistan, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is sounding the alarm about the threats the withdrawal could pose for America’s homeland.

With new legislation, Ernst is pushing for the nation’s military, intelligence and homeland security branches to closely monitor the increased risk from terror organizations that could result from the withdrawal and an Afghan government struggling without U.S. military support.

“From the beginning, President Biden’s decision to haphazardly withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, with no real plan of how to do so, was not a sound foreign policy move; it was a clear, callous political message,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “The American people know that what happens over a continent away can have a direct impact on their security and safety here at home, which is why we must be clear-eyed about the potential for Afghanistan to be used as a base of operation for international terrorism after Biden’s rushed exit. This legislation makes sure our nation’s military, intelligence, and homeland security departments closely monitor terror activity in the region resulting from this withdrawal and fully assess the risk to our homeland.”

The Preventing Terrorism from Hitting America’s Streets Act requires our nation’s military, intelligence, and homeland security branches to take a hard look at the increased risk that a hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan poses to our homeland. It would also require our military, intelligence, and homeland security officials to analyze and explain to Congress what kind of illicit activities are being carried out at our southern border by terrorist groups and our adversaries around the globe.

The bill would require an assessment of the potential for Afghanistan to be used as a base of operation for international terrorism resulting from the rushed withdrawal of our military.