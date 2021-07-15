William D. “Bill” Reece, 77, of Garner passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City with his family at his side.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 19th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

William David Reece, the son of David and Margaret (Law) Reece, was born September 8, 1942 at Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended Iowa Falls Community Schools graduating from high school in 1960. As a youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and fondly recalled a Troop trip to Estes Park, Colorado. He also worked with his brothers and father in the family construction business. After high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps and served in the United States Navy. Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Rastetter on October 26, 1962 in Buckeye, Iowa. When first married, they lived in Spencer, Buckeye and Iowa Falls, and in 1968, settled in Duncan, Iowa. He began working at Iowa Electric now known as Alliant Energy in 1964 retiring from the company in 2004. Bill also worked alongside Sharon in managing the Duncan Community Hall for 25 years, retiring from that role in 1997.

Bill had varied interests and enjoyed following the pursuits of his grandchildren and their activities. He could always be counted on for road trips with family and friends. Bill was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed numerous adventures with his friends but was never quite the same after his wife’s passing.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner, Garner VFW Post 5515 and past member of the Garner Rotary Club.

Bill is survived by his son, Chad (Kristine) Reece of Forest City; daughter, Shelly Reece of Garner; grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Reece-Abboud of Omaha, NE, Clint (Chelsea) Reece of West Des Moines, McKenzie (Tim) Matasovsky of Sergeant Bluff, Thomas Reece of Coronado, CA, Reagan (Kurt) Peterson of Urbandale, Greg Gjerde of Lakeland, FL and Ellie Reece of Forest City; four great grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Pat) Reece of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law, Curtis Kennedy of Iowa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (2014); father, David (1995); mother, Margaret (1998) and brother, Robert Reece (1999).