Norma J. Strommen

Norma J. Strommen

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer5 hours agoLast Updated: July 15, 2021

Norma J. Strommen, 94 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with David Strommen officiating.

A gathering will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

Burial of her cremains will be held at Madison Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Norma J. Strommen memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.

