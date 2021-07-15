Elaine Boogerd, age 92, of Belmond, IA, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A Public Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM, July 16, 2021, at the United Church of Christ of Belmond, 116 West Main Street. Public Graveside services will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon, IA. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the church and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Friday, July 16th. The service will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just Like the page to view.

Elaine Audrey Dykstra, the daughter of Jerry H. & Kathryn (Vander Wilt) Dykstra was born Feb. 21, 1929, at rural Orange City (Middleburg), IA. She attended Country School until the family moved to Sioux Center, IA in 1939. She graduated from Sioux Center High School, attended Northwestern Junior College, and graduated from Central College with a two-year teaching degree. She taught in the Sioux Rapids, IA school district, then in the Sioux Center school district.

Elaine married James S. Boogerd on June 6, 1950, in Sioux Center, IA. The couple lived in Holland, MI, where Jim attended seminary, and Elaine taught in the Jamestown, MI school district. Following Jim’s graduation, they lived and served churches in Monroe, SD, Matlock, IA, Corsica, SD, Sioux Falls, SD, Lakewood, CA, Sibley, IA, and Sheldon, IA. Elaine left the classroom, but was a school librarian when they lived in Sioux Falls, SD, and Lakewood, CA. In California, she also worked in several retail positions. While in Sibley, she worked at Village Northwest in Sheldon, and finally returned to the classroom, working with the Special Education class in the Sibley High School.

Their family grew over the years with the addition of a son, David, and daughters, Kathryn and Kristin.

Along with working, Elaine was involved in and at many times was an officer for various women’s organizations, many of them church related, on both local and regional levels. While in South Dakota, she was part of various vocal trios and quartets, and sang at many special occasions and services across the state.

Jim passed away in 1998, and, for almost ten years, Elaine remained in Sheldon, IA. Then, she moved to Ackley, IA, to be closer to family, specifically David and his family. In 2019, when David took a call to be the pastor of congregations in Belmond & Klemme, IA, Elaine moved to the Rehabilitation Center in Belmond.

Elaine enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and, especially in Ackley was a member of a number of card clubs. She made a number of trips over the years, mostly to spend time with family. She also loved to shop, especially for clothes, and was legendary for her bargain hunting. She seldom, if ever, paid full price for clothing. This is a trait she has passed on to her grandchildren, who loved to call and tell her of a deal they had gotten.

Those left to cherish their memories of Elaine include son David and his wife Carolyn Boogerd of Klemme, daughter Kathryn Boogerd of New York, NY, daughter Kristin Tejeda and Ingo Gefeke of Charleston, SC, sister Dolores (Loran) Keller, Oakdale, MN, brother Virgil (Dorothy) Dykstra, Des Moines, IA, grandchildren Bethany (Iain) Foulds, Katrina (Kendra Henry) Boogerd, Jonathan (Hillary) Boogerd, Jesenia Tejeda, Cesar Tejeda, great-grandchildren Kaylee, Gabriel & Charles Boogerd and Abigail & Charlotte Foulds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Rev. James Boogerd.

