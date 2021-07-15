All-American Martin will return to the Waldorf University Men’s Basketball program in 2021

After one year away from the program, former Waldorf Unversity all-american sharpshooter Demitrius Martin will return to the program as an assistant coach.

Martin, who stared for the Warriors during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, scored over 1,000 career points in purple and black. He earned the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honor his senior year. While scoring a league-best, 22.5 points per game, Martin helped lead the Warriors to their first-ever conference championship game, finishing just three points shy of 24th ranked Mayville State. Waldorf was the underdog from the jump going into the tournament after finishing fifth in the regular-season race. The Warriors drove nine hours to North Dakota, beating Dickinson State in the opening round and earning a seat in the final four; played in Watertown, South Dakota. Following another upset of Bellevue, Waldorf was just one win shy of earning an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Martin started his coaching career different than most coaches – in the middle of a global pandemic. Though it was different, Martin spent the year working with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, an NAIA program in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers have recently been to the national tournament, and Martin believes different experiences can only help his coaching career.

Though he was excited for a new experience last year, Martin expressed he’s ready to get back to Waldorf and learn from coach Nigel Jenkins. Jenkins will return for his 11th season in 2021-2022, and his roster will bolster local talent. Along with the lessons on the court, Jenkins is known for his off-court life skills.

“He has a very high IQ and works ethic; those two things I know will serve our players very well as he has proven success in a Warrior Uniform Before.” Nigel Jenkins, Waldorf University Head Coach.

Martin, originally from Hopkins, Minnesota, has prior coaching experience in the AAU ranks. He coached the Minnesota Suns 14U, St. Thomas Academy 14U, Hopkins 15U, and this past summer coached the United Sports Academy 17U. He will return and officially join the Waldorf staff in August.

