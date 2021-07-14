Winnebago Board Approves Expansion Permits for Eagle Pork Sites

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors held a series of public hearings on five different Eagle Pork farms locations. Kent Krauss with Pinnacle, who does the environmental work for Summit Pork, who has purchased the Eagle Pork farm locations, wanted to inform the board not only of the purchases, but of possible plans in the future.

Summit Pork had to go through a master matrix scoring process in order to comply with capacity regulations should they decide to increase the number of hogs at the various sites.

At each location, the scoring was well above acceptable levels. These included distance from neighbors, major waterways, removal of waste, among others.

The board approved the matrix scores and the permits unanimously by voice vote.