“Under Bidenomics, the Price is Up”: Ernst Hammers Biden for Skyrocketing Inflation, Prices in Iowa

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) spoke on the Senate Floor today to discuss the skyrocketing rates of inflation and increased costs of consumer goods as a result of President Biden’s economic policies. With a “Price is Right” themed wheel at her side, Ernst highlighted the reality that taxpayers across Iowa and America will be burdened with paying back the trillions of dollars borrowed to pay for “Bidenomics” amid the growing national debt.