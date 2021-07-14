Tornado Watch Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the counties of Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, Franklin, Humboldt, Worth, and Wright. According to the National Weather Service conditions are right for the possibility of tornadoes to form in this area with the probability of 20%. The watch will continue until 9pm tonight.

This is only a watch. If tornadic activity does happen, find the lowest part of your home or office and away from windows. Stay under something sturdy and heavy until the activity passes. Keep a cell phone and battery operated radio with you at all times.

Stay tuned to KIOW or kiow.com for further developments.