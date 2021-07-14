Sports

IGHSAU – State Softball Tournament Bracket for all Classes Released

Zarren Egesdal7 hours agoLast Updated: July 14, 2021

The 2021 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) State Softball Tournament will start on Monday in Fort Dodge. Harlan Rogers Sports Complex has been the long-term home of the July tournament each year. Things will be back to normal at Rogers Sports Complex after restrictions were in place last year due to COVID-19. Three Top of Iowa Conference teams qualified for this year’s tournament, including Central Springs for the seventh year in a row. They are joined by North Union, who hasn’t been to Fort Dodge since 2017, and North Butler, who hasn’t been there since 2014.

 

BRACKETS

