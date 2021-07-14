IGHSAU – State Softball Tournament Bracket for all Classes Released

The 2021 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) State Softball Tournament will start on Monday in Fort Dodge. Harlan Rogers Sports Complex has been the long-term home of the July tournament each year. Things will be back to normal at Rogers Sports Complex after restrictions were in place last year due to COVID-19. Three Top of Iowa Conference teams qualified for this year’s tournament, including Central Springs for the seventh year in a row. They are joined by North Union, who hasn’t been to Fort Dodge since 2017, and North Butler, who hasn’t been there since 2014.

BRACKETS