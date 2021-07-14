Grassley, Bipartisan Group Reintroduce Legislation to Expand Market for Biofuels Year-Round

Sen. Chuck Grassley today joined Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and a group of colleagues in reintroducing the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act.

“The previous administration made the right call to allow E-15 to be sold year-round and allow consumers to make their own decision about what kind of fuel they want to choose at the pump. Banning this higher blend of ethanol for part of the year never made any sense,” Grassley said. “Ethanol is good for the economy, good for national security and good for the environment. It’s time to give some certainty to our farmers and producers.”

The bipartisan bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. It would also increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E-15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump.

Until recently, E-15 was allowed to be sold year-round. Earlier this month, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the 2019 EPA rule that allowed E-15 to be sold year-round. The court decision reversed the ruling to allow E-15 to be eligible for the same volatility waiver that has been applied to E-10 for decades.

“Corn growers stand behind the many benefits of higher ethanol blends like E15 and support ensuring its continued access to the marketplace on the same terms as standard ten percent blends. E15 is lower in carbon, tailpipe and evaporative emissions, not to mention lower in price, so it’s no surprise oil companies have tried to shut it down. NCGA appreciates the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar, Fischer and their colleagues toward a durable solution that would allow continued market access and expansion for proven low carbon fuel in E15 and stands ready to work with Congress and the EPA to provide certainty for consumers, retailers, our environment and rural economies,” John Linder, National Corn Growers Association President, said.

“We’re grateful our Congressional champions acted swiftly on behalf of farmers, biofuels producers, and drivers nationwide to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would make permanent the RVP waiver for summertime use of higher blends of biofuels, ensuring consumers have year-round access to a lower-carbon, lower- emission renewable fuel that saves money at the pump. As this country works to address climate change, we must embrace ready solutions that can be implemented today to immediately reduce our carbon emissions in our current auto fleet. This legislation comes at a critical time on the heels of a court ruling that would allow the oil industry to monopolize the gas tank and push aside low-carbon renewable fuels. We will continue to work with our Congressional champions to see this legislation through, and fight to give Americans an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment by filling up on earth friendly fuel blends like E15,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor, said.

“RFA members across the country thank Sens. Fischer and Klobuchar for leading this effort to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the Senate. With the recent court ruling, this bill will make it abundantly clear that the intent of Congress is to allow the use of E15 year-round. E15 is the lower-cost, lower-carbon, American-made solution that our country needs right now. We salute the leadership of our many Senate champions on both sides of the aisle and look forward to working with them and the Biden administration to expand the availability of renewable fuel blends like E15,” Geoff Cooper, President & CEO of Renewable Fuels Association, said.

In addition to Grassley, Fischer and Klobuchar, the legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).