Fundraiser Initiated for New Hancock County K-9 Officer

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a fundraiser for a new K-9 officer. According to Hancock County Deputy Andy Klein, their current K-9 Mach has run into some health issues.

Klein stated that having a K-9 officer on the force has proven to be essential.

Klein says that getting a new dog is an expensive endeavor for a variety of reasons.

To make a donation to the K-9 Replacement Fundraiser, you can mail a check to The Hancock County Sheriff’s K-9 Program, Post Office Box 70, Garner, Iowa 50438.