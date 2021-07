This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Addison McMurray helped Belmond-Klemme to their first regional semifinal since 2014 with a win over West Fork in Sheffield in the regional quarterfinals. McMurray had three hits to lead BK against the Warhawks; she also scored twice and had an RBI. In the outfield, McMurray made a couple of catches centerfield.