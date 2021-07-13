Top of Iowa Conference – Softball All-Conference Teams

Top of Iowa West and East All-Conference teams were released this afternoon.

KEY

Conference Champion

State Qualifier

WEST

Player of the Year: Emily Meyers, North Union

Coach of the Year: Kim Price, North Union

FIRST TEAM

Addie McMurray Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Ashlynn Willms Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan Fr.

Tara Kron Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Bailey Meister Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Lea Friedl Eagle Grove Sr.

Ellie Caylor Forest City Sr.

Maddie Graham Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Natalie Brandenburg Lake Mills So.

Madison Edwards Lake Mills So.

Ashlyn Bechler North Iowa 08

Cassie Beadle North Union Jr.

Emily Meyer North Union So.

Sam Nielsen North Union Jr.

Olivia Von Bank North Union So.

Vanessa Von Bank North Union Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Allison Barrus Belmond-Klemme So

Madison Barrus Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Maddison Dougherty Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Halle Menke Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Ella Schaaf Bishop Garrigan Fr.

Addy Jeske Eagle Grove 08

Tarissa Middleton Eagle Grove 08

Emma Anderson Forest City Fr.

Karly Lambert Forest City So.

Morgan Krein Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Scout Kohagen Lake Mills Fr.

Finley Rogstad Lake Mills So.

Jaycee Daniels North Iowa Fr.

Shelby Fraker North Union So.

Naomi Jones North Union Fr.

Ella Ulrich North Union So.

Carlee Bruns West Hancock Sr.

Kamryn Eckels West Hancock So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Molly Hartwig Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Darius Goche Bishop Garrigan So.

Braxton Steil Eagle Grove So.

Keevan Jones Forest City Jr.

Kylie Hughes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Brynn Rognes Lake Mills Fr.

Hannah Boekelman North Iowa Sr.

Maggie Engelby North Union Jr.

Dru Hagen West Hancock So.

By School

North Union – 8

Belmond-Klemme – 6

Bishop Garrigan – 6

Lake Mills – 5

Forest City – 4

Eagle Grove – 4

GHV – 3

North Iowa – 3

West Hancock – 3

EAST

Player of the Year: Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs

Coach of the Year: Belinda Nelson, Central Springs

FIRST TEAM

Kaylea Fessler Central Springs Jr.

Madisyn Kelley Central Springs Jr.

Cooper Klaahsen Central Springs So.

Abby Pate Central Springs So.

Toyia Griffin Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Kealan Curley Newman Catholic Sr.

Ellie Determan Newman Catholic Sr.

Faith Wadle Newman Catholic Sr.

Kenzie Groen North Butler So.

Kiya Johnson North Butler So.

Kayla Senne Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Gabby Keith Rockford Sr.

Hali Anderson Saint Ansgar Sr.

Brooklyn Hackbart Saint Ansgar Sr.

Taylor Hanna Saint Ansgar Sr.

Maddie Hubka West Fork Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Lizzy Hamand Central Springs So.

Kiley Hanft Central Springs Sr.

Carly Ryan Central Springs So.

Aurora Stepleton Central Springs So.

Lainie Bouillon Nashua-Plainfield So.

Madi Elwood Newman Catholic Jr.

Molly McGuire Newman Catholic Sr.

Emma Weiner Newman Catholic Jr.

Emma Ott North Butler Fr.

Brooke Trees North Butler Sr.

Ainsley Dodd Osage Sr.

McKinnley Hoffman Rockford So.

Abby Hemann Saint Ansgar Jr.

Josie Juhl Saint Ansgar 08

Kalli Trewin West Fork Jr.

Libby Trewin West Fork 08

HONORABLE MENTION

Emme Dietrich Central Springs Sr.

Makenzie Foelske Nashua-Plainfield Jr.

Leah Martinez Newman Catholic Jr.

Haley Freesemann North Butler Jr.

Addy Bachtle Northwood-Kensett Jr.

Leah Grimm Osage So.

Chloe Rooney Rockford Jr.

Kennedy Schwiesow Saint Ansgar Jr.

Madisyn Bonner West Fork Jr.

By school –

Central Springs – 9

Newman Catholic -7

Saint Ansgar – 6

North Butler – 5

West Fork – 4

Nashua-Plainfield – 3

Rockford – 3

Northwood-Kensett – 2

Osage -2