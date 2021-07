Top of Iowa Conference – Baseball All-Conference Teams

The Top of Iowa Conference released their baseball all-conference teams this afternoon, and the full teams are listed below.

KEY

Conference Champ

All-Conference two or more timesĀ

WEST

Player of the Year: Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Coach of the Year: Ryley Kozisek, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

FIRST TEAM

Kyphus Goche Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Joseph Meis Bishop Garrigan Sr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Jake Jeske Eagle Grove/BK Fr.

Truman Knudtson Forest City Jr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Noah Miller Forest City Sr.

Brock Moore Forest City Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Kellen Moore Forest City So. – 1st Team in 2020

Brody Boehnke Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Jack Ermer Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Owen Pueggel Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Brady Hanson Lake Mills So. – 1st Team in 2020

Casey Hanson Lake Mills Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Kade Hobbs North Iowa Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Dominyk Price North Iowa Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Byrkeland Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Garrett Heying Bishop Garrigan So.

Blake Morgan Eagle Grove/BK Jr.

Cole Moore Forest City 08

Reese Moore Forest City Jr.

Mason Graham Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Fr.

Dalton Mills Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Nathan Roberts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Sam Wood Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Wyatt Helming Lake Mills Jr.

A.J. Ramaker Lake Mills Jr.

Evan Bollinger North Union Sr.

Cayson Barnes West Hancock Sr.

Mathew Francis West Hancock Jr.

Braden Walk West Hancock Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Joey Trainer Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Cayden Schultz Eagle Grove/BK So.

Jack Thompson Forest City Fr.

Matt Steffensmeier Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Dalton Thorson Lake Mills Sr.

Jacob Hofmann North Iowa Sr.

Carter Morphew North Union So.

Rylan Barnes West Hancock So.

By School

GHV – 8

Forest City – 7

Lake Mills – 5

Bishop Garrigan – 5

West Hancock – 4

North Iowa – 3

Eagle Grove/BK – 3

North Union – 2

EAST

Player of the Year: Max Burt, Newman Catholic BACK-TO-BACK POY

Coach of the Year: Levi Miller, Nashua-Plainfield

FIRST TEAM

Cole Christiansen Central Springs Jr.

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Max Hillegas Nashua-Plainfield Jr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield Sr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Max Burt Newman Catholic So. – 1st Team in 2020

Matthew Henrich Newman Catholic Jr.

Nash Holmgaard Newman Catholic Jr. – 1st Team in 2020

Kolben Miller North Butler Jr. – HM in 2020

Cade Hengesteg Northwood-Kensett Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Isaac Renteria Northwood-Kensett Sr. – 2nd Team in 2020

Spencer Krabbe Osage Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Tyler Oberfoell Osage Jr. – 1st Team in 2020

Ryan Cole Saint Ansgar Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar So.

Carter Salz Saint Ansgar Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

Kellen Cameron West Fork Sr. – 1st Team in 2020

SECOND TEAM

Chase Berding Central Springs Jr.

Drew Kelley Central Springs Jr.

Jaden Brown Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Elijah Brinkley Newman Catholic Jr.

Tim Castle Newman Catholic Jr.

Doug Taylor Newman Catholic So.

Henry Pittenger North Butler Jr.

Jace Gentz Northwood-Kensett Jr.

Kael Julseth Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Ethan Tasker Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Brandon Varner Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Max Gast Osage Fr.

Kolton Lyman Rockford Jr.

Taylor Hillman Saint Ansgar Sr.

Regan Witt Saint Ansgar Fr.

Kayden Ames West Fork Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Josh Stepleton Central Springs Sr.

Sam Fundermann Nashua-Plainfield Jr.

Jack Maznio Newman Catholic Jr.

Shawn Weitzenkamp North Butler Sr.

Carter Severson Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Nolan Heard Osage Fr.

Brooks Hoffman Rockford Jr.

Justin Horgen Saint Ansgar Sr.

Noah Maske West Fork Sr.

By school

Newman Catholic – 7

Northwood-Kensett – 7

Saint Ansgar – 6

Central Springs – 4

Osage – 4

Nashua-Plainfield – 5

North Butler – 3

West Fork – 3