High School Baseball and Softball – Regional Final and District First Round Scores
Regional Finals – All three Top of Iowa Conference teams will advance to the state tournament in Fort Dodge next week.
Class 2A – North Union 9 Sioux Central 1
Class 2A – Central Springs 2 South Hardin 1
This will be Central Springs’ seventh straight trip to the state tournament.
Class 1A – North Butler 5 Newman Catholic 4
BASEBALL
District First Round
Class 1A District 3
Nashua-Plainfield 7 Lake Mills 4
Newman Catholic 11 North Butler 1
NP will travel back to Mason City for the second-round game today.
Class 1A District 2
West Bend-Mallard 4 West Hancock 3
Bishop Garrigan 12 GTRA 2