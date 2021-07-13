High School Baseball and Softball – Regional Final and District First Round Scores

Regional Finals – All three Top of Iowa Conference teams will advance to the state tournament in Fort Dodge next week.

Class 2A – North Union 9 Sioux Central 1

Class 2A – Central Springs 2 South Hardin 1

This will be Central Springs’ seventh straight trip to the state tournament.

Class 1A – North Butler 5 Newman Catholic 4

BASEBALL

District First Round

Class 1A District 3

Nashua-Plainfield 7 Lake Mills 4

Newman Catholic 11 North Butler 1

NP will travel back to Mason City for the second-round game today.

Class 1A District 2

West Bend-Mallard 4 West Hancock 3

Bishop Garrigan 12 GTRA 2