High School Baseball – Scores From Saturday

CLASS 1A DISTRICT #3

Northwood-Kensett 10 North Iowa 9

Nk will now play Rockford on Tuesday at 7:00 PM

All other games were postponed.

Today on KHAM

1:15 PM Pregame and 1:30 PM first pitch – West Hancock vs West Bend Mallard

Today on KIOW

4:50 PM Pregame and 5:00 PM first pitch – Lake Mills vs Nashua-Plainfield