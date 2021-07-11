Sunday Talk: Grassley on Ethanol and Infrastructure

Recent shutdowns of pipelines and changes to ethanol production requirements have Iowa Senators and Representatives seriously concerned about the intentions of the current administration. Senator Charles Grassley has made it clear he fully supports maintaining and continual growth of the ethanol industry. His intentions are fully supported by all U. S. Senators and Representatives of Iowa.

Those same Congresswomen and men are also concerned about the true definition of infrastructure and how it relates to federal support, laws, and maintenance.

U. S. Senator Charles Grassley addressed these and other concerns in our Sunday Talk.