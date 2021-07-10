Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Angling Remains Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a small jig fished in deeper water near structure. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in deeper water near structure or try drifting down the middle to find suspended fish.. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a variety of bass baits along weed edges. Also try topwaters on calm evenings.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the low 80’s. Water clarity is around 2 feet. Lake level is about 9.25 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Some black crappie are still being picked up along Ice House Point near woody structure and from the fish house. Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: The inlet bridge area is a good place to focus efforts on catfish. The pump at the inlet bridge is running and catfish may gather around the flow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try traditional bass baits fished along shore in areas with rocks or vegetation or along docks. Walleye – Slow: If fishing from shore, use a twister or a leech or live minnow fished under a bobber. If fishing from boat, try near the rock pile off Cottonwood Point, along the dredge shelf out in front of Denison Beach, and the steeper contours out from shore near Lakewood Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels are at the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are still being found near shore, but most are being picked up in about 15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up fish in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try weedless lures along vegetation edges and traditional bass lures anywhere with woody structure. Walleye – Slow: Use a live minnow or leech fished near rock and woody structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig and crawler or minnow under a bobber along shore or drifted near structure in 10-15 feet of water.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is around 3 to 5 feet in most areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try minnows or crawlers fished on a small jig under a bobber near vegetation edges and along docks. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or troll crankbaits along shore; catfish are spawning. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Pick up largemouth bass along shore in areas with vegetation and along docks with traditional bass lures or weedless lures. Walleye – Fair: The shore bite has slowed. Anglers are still picking up fish mid-lake while trolling along the dredge cuts using crankbaits and spinners with crawlers during mid-day. If fishing from shore, try a leech or crawler fished under a bobber in areas with a rocky substrate in the evening or after dusk. White Bass – Fair: Troll along the dredge cuts with crankbaits and spinners with crawlers. Anglers are also picking up fish from shore with crawlers fished under a bobber.

Swan Lake (Carroll County)

Black Crappie: Fair: Fish are 6- to 10-inches. Most have moved off shore. Bluegill: Fair: Fish are 7- to 8-inches. Use a small jig fished under a bobber near shore. Largemouth Bass: Fair.

Water temperatures are in the lower 80’s in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift fish a small minnow or tube jig. Best bite is early morning. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber near shore. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a tube jig.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. The lake is 3.12 inches low. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler below a bobber in open areas of vegetation near shore. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a night crawler near rocky habitat. Walleye – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crawler fished near vegetation along the north shore. Also try slip bobber fishing a leech or crawler on the rock reefs. Best bite is at first light or after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait fished on the rock reefs. Best bite is early morning.

Lake Cornelia

Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and chicken liver.

Rice Lake

Use a kayak to access open areas in the vegetation or try fishing off the dock by the beach. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Use a kayak to access open areas in the vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber fished in open areas near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures.

Upper Pine Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use your electronics to find suspended fish or drift fish a tube jig. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 78 degrees. Many anglers have had success with slip bobbers/spoons. Vertical jigging and drop shot fishing is working better and better lately. Fish are moving off shore making fishing by boat your best bet. A fair bluegill/crappie/yellow bass bite can be found trolling weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Bite has improved in and around docks and hoists. Crappie are hard to target specifically, but can be caught mixed with other panfish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have started to move off their beds out of the shallows. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Pumpkinseed – Good: Fun and easier to catch from most docks. Use a small hook, bobber and piece of worm.

Lost Island Lake

The Bully Bullhead Weekend Fishing Contest is July 10-11 with prizes given for many different fish species. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Panfishing has been good for anglers trolling weed lines. Vertical jigging is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair: Try using slip bobbers and finding weed lines.

Spirit Lake

The water temperature is 76 degrees. Fishing has been hit-or-miss lately. Perch and panfish bites have been fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Bites from morning till 11:00 and mid-afternoon have been seen. Depths vary depending on the time of day. Walleye – Fair: Bite is hit-or-miss at dusk, but the day bite is improving. Use slip bobbers along weed edges.

West Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 76 degrees. Fish are moving just off shore, making shore fishing harder. Anglers slowly trolling weedlines have been successful catching a variety of species. Vertical jigging is improving lately. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to be found in shallower water as they move off their beds. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Black Crappie – Fair: Hard to target specifically, but crappie can be caught while picking through other panfish.

With the increased amount of boat traffic, early mornings or late evenings will be the best times to try fishing. The walleye day bite has picked up with many boaters finding fish in shallower. The panfish/perch bite has been relatively good lately. The extended forecast calls for relatively comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow or waxworms under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off of the jetties or face of the dam.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow near woody structure or off current breaks.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie, largemouth bass and bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off the jetties or areas of newly placed rip-rap.

Harold Getty Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams in NE Iowa are in excellent condition and provide great angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Walleye – Fair: Use a half of night crawler tipped on a jig or cast crankbaits Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.

Martens Lake

Anglers are catching northern pike. Northern Pike – Good: Float live chubs or shiners under a bobber in the vegetation.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.

Plainfield Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or near woody structure.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.



Angling conditions are ideal as both interior rivers and trout streams remain in excellent condition. Area Black Hawk County lakes are producing catches of panfish. Call or stop into your local bait shops for local fishing information. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level remains stable near 8.0 feet. Water temperature is 79 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with some current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use cut bait or a leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig and a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 613.3 feet and is expected to remain stable this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 82 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Black Crappie – Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for crappie to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with some current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawler fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 5.2 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain there this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 72 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie – Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with some current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain at extremely low levels. Water temperatures are near 80 degrees. Water clarity is improving. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is expected to hold steady this week. Water levels are 5.3 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.9 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 83 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie – Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges and the inside parts of wing dams. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bite has started to tail off over the 4th holiday. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flathead catfish are being caught in the tailwaters and on the wing dams. Most anglers are catching them on jigs or crankbaits. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers with strong current. Walleye – Fair: The walleye bite slows a bit when the water temperature reaches the mid to upper 80’s. Last week the bite was good.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 6.0 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is steady. Water temperature is around 83 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie – Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill – Good: Some bluegill catches are being reported on the inside edges of wing dams. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bite has slowed a bit from recent weeks. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. Use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait to catch larger flatheads. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water in the summer. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate to strong current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye – Good: Most anglers are targeting walleyes on wing dams with crankbaits. Bite usually slows when the water temperatures reaches the mid-80’s.White Bass – Fair: White bass can be found in the tailwaters at times using flashy spinners or small spoons.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is steady and is 5.4 feet, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 4.9 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 84 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Bluegill – Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Find most bluegills on the inside corners of wing dams. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait like a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Smaller flatheads are being caught out of the tailwaters, usually on jigs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams using crankbaits. The bite backed off a bit when the water temperatures warmed. White Crappie – Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some nice 5- to 7-pound hybrids are being caught in the tailwater area by anglers using inline spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 5.7 feet at Rock Island and is stable The water temperature is near 84 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait like a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished along the rock lines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater for this hard fighting fish.

Water temperature is back up to near 84degrees. The water is stable in most areas and the clarity is good. Water levels remain low; use caution when boating as there are many obstructions. It is easy to back your trailer off the ends of ramps at these levels. Try to put the trailer in the minimum water needed to float the boat. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.29 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use crawlers or stink baits. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie – No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.48 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie – No Report: Try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the the backwaters and side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.25 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White bass are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Some white bass are being caught on the backsides of the wing dams close to shore in areas of current. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Some crappies are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.74 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. River stage is 8.87 feet at Burlington. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the side channels. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

River stages have been falling the past few days. Main channel water temperature is 83 degrees. Water clarity has been good. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water temperature is in the low 80’s. Angler numbers were down with the hot weather last weekend. Bluegill – Fair: Stay out in 6 to 7 feet of water; switch to small jigs or worm and slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are starting to move around more as they finish up the spawn. Largemouth Bass– Slow: Find bass at the lower end of the lake around the flooded trees in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River continues to fall, but now very slowly. More sand bars continue to show up. Channel Catfish – Fair: The catfishing along the back edges of the sandbars is picking up after dark as they move in to feed on the baitfish hiding there. Use cut bait or live minnows.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the low 80’s. Water color remains green. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills have moved out to deeper water for the summer. Look for them in 10-12 feet of water around the creek channels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are finishing up the spawn and starting to more actively search for food. Try chicken liver and cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Early morning bite is best; gone by 10 am. Find suspended bass out around the flooded solitary trees and underwater mounds at the upper end of the lake and along the face of the dam. They are in 8-10 feet of water. Redear Sunfish – Slow: Find redear up at the upper end of the lake in the shallow waters near the drop-off into the old creek channel.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is about 82 degrees. Water clarity is about 20 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie to remain in deeper water around the brush piles and rock piles down about 8-9 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Try slip bobbers and worm or vertically jigging in the brush piles and rock piles in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing is picking up a bit with the end of the spawn. Chicken liver works best. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Hot humid weather has kept the angler numbers down. Most bass remain out in 8-10 feet of water trying to stay cool.

Lost Grove Lake

The water temperature is in the low 80’s. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are keeping cool in the flooded trees and brush in 8-10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try for some catfish as they get back on the feed after the spawn. Slow troll cut bait along the face of the dam and out around the deeper brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: With return to the hot muggy weather, the night bite is picking up as they go more nocturnal. Fun time to go topwater when the sky is clear and the wind is calm.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River is dropping in water level. Channel Catfish – Fair: Stick with cut bait or stink bait. Try catching a few grass frogs and use them for bait this time of year.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait around shallow rock. Flathead Catfish – Fair. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: User crawlers on sandbar breaks.

Central Park Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch 4- to 8-inch fish with small jigs or worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Many artificial baits are working. Most fish are 8- to 15-inches. Redear Sunfish – Fair: Try small jigs and worms to catch fish up to 7-inches.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try live bait around rock banks or trolling/drifting cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Channel Catfish – Fair: Chicken livers and stink bait work best.

Hannen Lake

Bluegil



Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Black Crappie – Fair: Fishing is good if you can find the fish. Look in 12-18 feet of water over brush or the creek channel. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in shallow pockets and around shallow rock; size is marginal. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shallow rock and wood for post-spawn bass. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunset.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake will be drained and restored this fall/winter. Relaxed fishing regulations started on June 15. There is no limit to poles and harvest sizes/numbers are eliminated. Beginning July 6, the boat ramp, boat usage of any kind, and the west side of the lake will be closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Boaters are catching some suspended fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass – Slow: Bass are out in open water.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation around some of the shoreline. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs or worms fished from shore. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Channel Catfish – Good: The bite has been good lately, particularly in Linn County.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers in 6-8 feet of water.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait along shorelines in 4-8 feet of water.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.12 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Good: Target windblown shorelines areas with rip-rap using shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows fished over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Trolling crankbaits or nightcrawler rigs can also be productive this time of year. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Try jigging or trolling crawler and leeches from the marina around to the beach, the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Troll or cast jigs with live minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Best bite is early morning and just before dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating crankbaits or spoons.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on their beds. Cast small jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits, or tip a small jig head with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are catching channel catfish and flathead catfish below the dams (Saylorville, Center St., and Scott Ave) on cut bait, crawlers, and live bait. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try live minnows fished near submerged trees or troll twister tail jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing is starting to pick up. Tip a jig with a small piece of nightcrawler and fish near trees or any woody structure.

Hooper Area Pond

Hooper Pond is being drawn-down and is about 8 feet low. Access is by shore angling, kayak or float tube. It is illegal to haul the lake water, and to relocate fish to other public waters. Bluegill – Good: As the lake lowers and fish are concentrated, catch bluegills, redear sunfish and crappies with live bait under floats or cast small plastics. There are no size or bag limits at Hooper Pond right now.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast crankbaits around rock or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Fair: Drift and troll plastics in coves off the main lake and Whitebreast arm. White Bass – Fair: Schools of young gizzard shad are being fed on by white bass. Cast or troll shad imitating plastics, spoons and hard baits. Casting topwater poppers into surface feeding white bass is another exciting option.

Rock Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Tip a jig with a piece of crawler and fish near wood. White Crappie – Good: Drift jigs or minnows offshore in 5-15 feet of water on the bottom half of the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch catfish in the upper end of the lake with cut bait, livers or stink baits.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Bluegill – Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5 inch bluegill. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Water clarity remains good. Black Crappie – Fair: There is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills around the roadbeds and slow trolling the creek channels in 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.

Lake Manawa

Catfishing has been good late in the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try prepared stink bait or cut bait fished along the west shoreline. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits on the west side of the lake. Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Slow: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Float cut bait along the dam with slip bobbers to catch large channel catfish.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good fish population this year. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles. Black Bullhead – Fair: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is 30 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved to deeper water and around structure. Cast to tree piles and slowly troll small jigs tipped with crawler to find fish. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegil – Fair. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass– Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or along weedlines. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber near cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish of all sizes with nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas .

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp and bait shop ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs fished near rock piles or weedlines to catch largemouth bass of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished along creek channels in the flooded timber in 10-15 feet of water.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished along creek channels in 10-15 feet of water in the flooded timber to catch walleye of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished along creek channels in the flooded timber in 10-15 feet of water to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along weedlines.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished along the weedline or creek channel in the flooded timber in 10-15 feet of water to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber in 10-15 feet of water.

Water temperature is in the upper 70’s to low 80’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.