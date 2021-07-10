NewsOutdoors

North Iowa Outdoors: Beach Goers Encouraged to Follow Safe Swim Practices

As summer hits full swing and Iowans head to the beaches, the Iowa DNR is encouraging everyone to follow safe swim practices.

  • Stay within the buoys – buoys are placed in locations where the water isn’t too deep or too shallow. Buoys identify the swimming area, keeping boaters out and swimmers in.
  • Stay within your swimming capability. Weak swimmers should plan to wear a life jacket while swimming.
  • Don’t swim alone – use the buddy system.
  • Make sure to tell someone where you’re going and what you’re doing.
  • This is not a swimming pool, but a natural environment.
