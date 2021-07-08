TechTalk Returns to Live Events on Tuesday July 20th

North Iowa’s technology and business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community partners are invited to TechTalk on Tuesday, July 20th at 5pm-7pm. TechTalk returns to live, in-person events at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake, IA, with a networking and panel event focusing on the upcoming generation of technologists, ideators, and innovators.

Enjoy an evening of making connections and exploring the opportunities in North Iowa. TechTalk creates a space for sparking new ideas and conversations between innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, technologists, community members, and community partners.

Summer interns are particularly welcome at TechTalk this month. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available. The Smokee Heights BBQ food truck will also be in attendance at TechTalk.

The July TechTalk is sponsored by Stellar Industries, Inc., of Garner, IA.