Health & LivingNews

NIACC To Announce 2021 – 2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series Season

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: July 7, 2021

North Iowa residents are invited to celebrate a new season of the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Performing Arts and Leadership Series at the virtual announcement of the 2021-2022 season on July 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Lindsay Dalrymple, Executive Director, is grateful for all the support shown from the community over the last year. “Our theme this year is We’re Gonna Have A Good Time. With Tony-award winning Broadway shows, Grammy award-winning musicians, comedy, family shows, and more, there’s a good time in store for everyone.”

The virtual announcement will air on the NIACC YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/myniacc, and the NIACC Performing Arts Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NIACC.PALS. Viewers will be able to visit either page on Tuesday, July 20th at 7:00 p.m. to view the announcement. Season tickets will be for sale for both new and renewing season ticket holders following the event. Individuals may purchase single shows starting September 2nd.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: July 7, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button