NIACC To Announce 2021 – 2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series Season

North Iowa residents are invited to celebrate a new season of the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Performing Arts and Leadership Series at the virtual announcement of the 2021-2022 season on July 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Lindsay Dalrymple, Executive Director, is grateful for all the support shown from the community over the last year. “Our theme this year is We’re Gonna Have A Good Time. With Tony-award winning Broadway shows, Grammy award-winning musicians, comedy, family shows, and more, there’s a good time in store for everyone.”

The virtual announcement will air on the NIACC YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/myniacc, and the NIACC Performing Arts Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NIACC.PALS. Viewers will be able to visit either page on Tuesday, July 20th at 7:00 p.m. to view the announcement. Season tickets will be for sale for both new and renewing season ticket holders following the event. Individuals may purchase single shows starting September 2nd.