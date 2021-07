Marcella J. (Alverson) Downing, 95, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in Clarion.

Memorial graveside services for Marcella and her husband Cecil will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

