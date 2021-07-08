Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Regional softball and baseball scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: July 8, 2021
Belmond-Klemme softball by turnerimaging www.turnerimaging.net/images

Regional Softball

Belmond-Klemme 6 West Fork 2 – Belmond-Klemme will advance to play at Central Springs on Friday. The game will be live on KIOW at 7:00 PM

#12 Newman Catholic 10 North Iowa 0

BASEBALL

Forest City 13 Northwood-Kensett 11

GHV 10 Emmetsburg 6

Lake Mills 15 New Hampton 14

Newman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 1

Charles City 8 Saint Ansgar 6

Clear Lake 3 Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Mason City 11 Des Moines North 1

Des Moines Lincoln 5 Mason City 1

