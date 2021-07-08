Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Regional softball and baseball scores
Regional Softball
Belmond-Klemme 6 West Fork 2 – Belmond-Klemme will advance to play at Central Springs on Friday. The game will be live on KIOW at 7:00 PM
#12 Newman Catholic 10 North Iowa 0
BASEBALL
Forest City 13 Northwood-Kensett 11
GHV 10 Emmetsburg 6
Lake Mills 15 New Hampton 14
Newman Catholic 7 Dike-New Hartford 1
Charles City 8 Saint Ansgar 6
Clear Lake 3 Iowa Falls-Alden 2
Mason City 11 Des Moines North 1
Des Moines Lincoln 5 Mason City 1