Colors of Cancer Event Rescheduled for July 22nd

Winnebago County Relay For Life will host its “Colors of Cancer” event on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Clark Street (Main Street) downtown Forest City. (This event was rescheduled due to rain; having been originally scheduled for June 26.) Main Street will be closed to traffic to enjoy the Relay for Life luminaries and food and drink. Major sponsor, HyVee will have their food truck on site, serving delicious tenderized pork chops, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and beverages. HyVee is donating all proceeds and bottled water for participants during the event to Winnebago County Relay For Life! Paddler’s Tap will also be available for adult beverages.

Serving as honorary survivor for 2021 is Steve Lovik, a three-time cancer survivor from Forest City.

Jodi Smith of the Styling Lodge in Forest City is also offering “Cuts for a Cure” on July 22nd from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in her salon. She will cut hair for a free will donation with all the proceeds going to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

Luminaries will be on display during the event. They may be personalized with photos and other creative decorations and are available for a minimum donation of $10 each at HyVee in Forest City. Forms to order the luminaries are available at the HyVee Courtesy Counter prior to July 22.

The event finale is a fireworks display, provided by Pyro Pete’s Fireworks at approximately 9:30

p.m. in the Immanuel Lutheran Church parking lot.

You are encouraged to tune in to KIOW-FM 107.3, for this important fund-raising event. KIOW will be sharing select interviews from cancer survivors, providing corporate sponsor information, as well as important information from the American Cancer Society, its programs that serve cancer patients, and ways that donations can be made to support these programs.