Belmond-Klemme softball advances to regional semifinal for first time since 2014

After a successful comeback season, the Belmond-Klemme softball team advanced to the regional semifinal victorious over West Fork last night.

The Broncos controlled the game from start to finish scoring the first run in the first innings and never giving up the lead. The Broncos added runs in the third and fourth, and the Warhawks could only secure one run on a solo home run at the bottom of the fifth inning. The game was heard live on KHAM 103.1, and KIOW will follow Belmond-Klemme through their postseason run.

Belmond-Klemme earned a first-round bye with their regular season play but had to go on the road in the second round. With the victory in Sheffield, the Broncos advance to their first regional semifinals since the 2013-2014 season. In the first round, they beat West Hancock, upset North Sentral Kossuth (now North Union) in the second round, but then fell to Saint Ansgar in the regional semifinal. Saint Ansgar would beat Manson NW Webster in the regional final and advance to the state tournament that year.

In this regional semifinal, Belmond-Klemme will play Central Springs in Manly on Friday. The Panthers – currently ranked #5 in Class 2A – are looking to make their seventh straight appearance at the state tournament. Along with upsetting the region’s #1 seed, the Broncos can push their record over .500 and secure an even or winning record with a win.

In the circle, Belmond-Klemme has relied on senior Maddison Dougherty. She is currently 13-11 overall in 24 starts collecting a 5.06 ERA. At the plate, it’s been senior Addie McMurray who leads the team with 35 hits. She and junior Ashlynn Willms are both batting over .400 this year. Junior Molly Hartwig has the power for the Broncos; of the 17 hits she’s collected, three of them have been doubles and four shots over the fence.

The Belmond-Klemme vs. Central Springs regional semifinal will be live on KIOW at 7:00 PM on Friday. If listeners are outside the listening area, they can listen with this online link.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station.