Worth County 4-H Members Meet With Iowa State University President, Dr. Wendy Winterstein
Worth County State 4-H Council members Hannah Lanphere (Center) and Tianna Charlson on the right were greeted by Iowa State University President, Dr. Wendy Winterstein at this year’s annual State 4-H Conference that was held on the ISU Campus in Ames recently. Both Hannah and Tianna are planning to attend college at Iowa State University this fall. Worth County 4-H has been privileged to have had an unprecedented more than 100 4-H members serve on the prestigious Iowa State 4-H Council over the past thirty five years.