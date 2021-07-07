North Iowa Bison advance with first-round regional win

After falling to West Hancock on June 23rd, the North Iowa Bison softball team avenged that loss with a first-round regional victory over the Eagles last night.

The Bison earned the game at home with their play throughout the regular season which saw wins over Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Both teams had multi-year winning streaks against North Iowa, and they were both snapped. Forest City’s winning streak dated back to 2015, with the Bison last beating the Indians on June 10th of that year. But a 16-7 road victory on June 1st of this year changed that.

North Iowa fell behind early last night in the game heard on KHAM 103.1 FM. The Eagles hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. The Eagles extended their lead in the second before North Iowa made their run. North Iowa outscored West Hancock 10-1 after the second inning to win the first-round game.

It’s the first postseason win for the North Iowa softball team since 2016-2017, when they beat Northwood-Kensett in the first-round 4-2.

North Iowa will now take on Newman Catholic in the second round tonight. The game will be played in Mason City at 7:00 PM. KIOW will broadcast the game live with a pregame show starting around 6:45 PM. For those living outside the KIOW listening area, the game will also be online on our live audio stream; click here.

North Iowa will play in the second round tonight LIVE on KIOW at 7:00 PM.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station.