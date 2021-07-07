Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Regional Softball Scores and Baseball Scores From 7.6.21

photo by Zach Raulie

Regional Softball

Class 3A 

Region 6

Crestwood 13 Forest City 1

Region 5 

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5 GHV 3

Clear Lake 6 Sumner-Fredericksburg 4

 

Class 1A 

Region 5 

North Iowa 10 West Hancock 7

Saint Ansgar 10 Northwood-Kensett 1

Region 2 

Bishop Garrigan 13 Glidden-Ralston 1

Class 2A 

Region 5

Manson NW Webster 10 Lake Mills 6

Regular Season Baseball

Forest City 11 West Fork 1

Central Springs 10 GHV 4

Saint Ansgar 15 Lake Mills 0

Eagle Grove 8 Southeast Valley 2

North Iowa 11 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10

 

 

 

 

