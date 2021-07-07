Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Regional Softball Scores and Baseball Scores From 7.6.21
Regional Softball
Class 3A
Region 6
Crestwood 13 Forest City 1
Region 5
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5 GHV 3
Clear Lake 6 Sumner-Fredericksburg 4
Class 1A
Region 5
North Iowa 10 West Hancock 7
Saint Ansgar 10 Northwood-Kensett 1
Region 2
Bishop Garrigan 13 Glidden-Ralston 1
Class 2A
Region 5
Manson NW Webster 10 Lake Mills 6
Regular Season Baseball
Forest City 11 West Fork 1
Central Springs 10 GHV 4
Saint Ansgar 15 Lake Mills 0
Eagle Grove 8 Southeast Valley 2
North Iowa 11 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10