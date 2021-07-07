Crop Management Clinic to Offer New Technologies and Latest Research

The 2021 Crop Management Clinic from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide training on multiple crop production and protection topics. New university research will be shared during this one-day event for agribusiness professionals, to be held July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each year, specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach present at the Crop Management Clinic on crop and pest management, soil fertility and nutrient management. The purpose is to educate agronomists, crop advisors and growers about current issues and recent research using demonstration plots. Crop managers desiring more hands-on and in-depth working knowledge of the latest agricultural practices will receive useful reminders and updates during attendance.

Unique programming this year includes sprayer technology developments with Ryan Bergman, program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach, and current weather condition impacts with Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

“Our extension specialists are excited to meet in person this year,” said Warren Pierson, industry extension specialist for the host site, the Field Education and Extension Lab. “We have interesting topics to cover and some important weather concerns at this point in the season. Attendees have the opportunity to discuss and learn more about these developments with our subject matter experts.”

Although this is normally held in a two-day period, this year’s Crop Management Clinic will be a one-day program.

The event will be held at Iowa State’s Field Education and Extension Lab, located at 1928 240th St., outside of Boone. Attendees should arrive between 8:30-8:50 a.m. for check-in before the session start time. Registration is open and required. Cost is $150.

Included in the cost are refreshments, lunch and course materials. Additional information, including an outline of all topics and online registration is available at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/feel/.

This clinic qualifies for 6.5 continuing education credits for Iowa Certified Crop Advisers, subject to board approval, in the following topics: 1.0 nutrient management, 2.5 pest management, and 3.0 crop management.