20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 37

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Brock Moore helped the Indians to win all three of their games last week.

Stats

Game 1 12-3 over Clear Lake – 2-3 with a single and double, two RBI, and went 10-10 at first base.

Game 2 14-4 over Bishop Garrigan 3-3 with two singles and a double, two RBI, 7-8 at first base.

Game 3 12-2 over Lake Mills (Conference Champs) 2-3 two singles, two RBI, 1-1 stolen bases, and 3-3 at first base.

Week stats

7-9 with four singles, two doubles, 6 RBI, 2-2 stolen bases, and 20-21 at first base.