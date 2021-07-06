Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday by first hearing from Norma Hertzer of the Forest City Economic Development on the use of courthouse grounds for Puckerbrush Days in mid July. The board usually allows for the use of the grounds during celebrations.

With the beginning of the new fiscal year, Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson would like a resolution passed that will name depositories to banks for the county. This is a formal procedure and is expected to pass.

Secondary roads and drainage will also be reviewed. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review and projects, repairs, and resurfacing work being done to the roads while any drainage projects now and in the future will be reviewed.

An unfarmable parcel currently owned by the Joint Drainage Districts in Hancock and Winnebago counties will be discussed. Both boards may parcel the land over to nearby landowners in Joint Drainage Districts 39-37. The districts currently own the parcel and the boards would be acting as trustees to deed the land to a private landowner. The two boards will hold a conference call at 10 am to discuss the matter.