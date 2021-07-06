Stephen P. Nordskog passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home near Leland, IA. He was 73 years old.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, IA,

with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Out of respect for the family, and Stephen’s struggle with his immune system, MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to One in Christ Parish 40029 210th Ave. Lake Mills, IA 50450 or to

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice 232 2nd St. SE. Mason City, IA 50401.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685