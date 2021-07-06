Hancock County Board to Meet Tuesday

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the Hancock County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss items before the county. The board will first hear from Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis regarding the current state of secondary roads in the county. He may discuss repairs, resurfacing, or projects currently underway on the roads.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will ask the board to consider signing the contract for work to be done on Drainage District’s 1 and 2 South Main Open Ditch. The work will be done by Reutzel Excavating Incorporated and should begin shortly after the contract is signed.

The board will hold a couple of conference calls with other counties. The first will be with the Wright County Board of Supervisors to discuss an assessment of an outlet charge for Joint Drainage Districts 32-98. The second will be with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors over a parcel of land owned by Joint Drainage District 37-39. The parcel is unfarmable as it runs along both the drainage system and a gravel road. The board, acting as trustees to the district, can deed over the property to a farmer who then could receive CRP farm payments for the land.

The State Auditor has put forward a requirement that county boards cannot give money to non-profit organizations unless a 28E Agreement has been signed between the county and the non-profit group. The auditor wants the counties to take a look at who they are giving money to. The board will examine the situation and make determinations on their next steps when the budgeting cycle for 2023 arrives.