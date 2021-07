Deloris Kettwick, 89 of Buffalo Center, passed away Monday, July 4, 2021.

A funeral service for Deloris Kettwick will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Reformed Church. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.