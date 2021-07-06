Crime & PoliceNews
Anderson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Amanda Anderson of Estherville, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 7, 2020. Anderson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and courts costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Anderson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Anderson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.