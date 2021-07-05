Wright Board to Meet Tuesday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning and they will receive a report on the current status of COVID-19 cases and immunizations in the county. The Emergency Operations Center will provide the latest information to the board.

Since it is the start of a new fiscal year for the county,, the supervisors will get a cash count from each department. The board will also begin the new fiscal year budget with no new amendments to be added.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will resume discussions with the board regarding a needed stop sign at the intersection of Reed Avenue and 140th Street. He will also update the board on any projects and repairs needed on Wright County secondary roads.

Drainage discussions will center on setting a date and time for a public hearing on outlet charges for Joint Drainage 98-32. The board will also look at an unexpected increase in costs for work done in Drainage District 117. A change order has been submitted to the board to reflect the changes and approval.

The board will also look at county property that may need to be included into the Eagle Grove Urban Renewal Area. The board may adopt a resolution to reflect the change.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.