Canoeing Course Offered by the Winnebago Conservation Board

If you would like to hone your canoeing skills, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board have just the class for you! On Saturday, July 24th, NIACC and the WCCB will be hosting a class entitled, Canoeing Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park, west of Forest City. The class will begin at 1:00 PM and last about 90 minutes according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls who says the program is for everyone.
Participants will learn the operation of a canoe and then get a chance to use the skills.
All equipment (canoes, paddles, life jackets) will be provided for the class. For more information about Canoeing Lake Catherine, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. To participate in this event, people need to register by contacting NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu. Ask to register for Course #8919. The cost for the class is $15.