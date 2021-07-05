Canoeing Course Offered by the Winnebago Conservation Board

If you would like to hone your canoeing skills, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board have just the class for you! On Saturday, July 24th, NIACC and the WCCB will be hosting a class entitled, Canoeing Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park, west of Forest City. The class will begin at 1:00 PM and last about 90 minutes according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls who says the program is for everyone.

Participants will learn the operation of a canoe and then get a chance to use the skills.