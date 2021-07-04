Obits

Violet L. Korte

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs14 mins agoLast Updated: July 4, 2021

Violet L. Korte  84, of Britt and formerly of Woden passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Graveside services for Violet Korte will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden with Reverend S. Kim Peterson officiating.

Visitation for Violet Korte will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839

 

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs14 mins agoLast Updated: July 4, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

Check Also
Close
Back to top button