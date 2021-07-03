Verify Those Door to Door Salespeople

The warmer weather is bringing all sorts of creatures into Iowans’ yards, including those who are trying to sell us something. Bao Vang, at the Better Business Bureau, says many door-to-door salespeople are legitimate, but not all of them are on the up-and-up.

That person selling magazines, vinyl siding, or crates of oranges may be trying to raise money for a local school marching band, or they could be looking to make a fast buck, then move on.

Vang says it’s important to ask about licensing, check identification and verify the person and the company. She also recommends reading any contracts closely, and don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics.