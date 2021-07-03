Health & LivingNews

Buffalo Center to Host a Firemen’s Dance Tonight

The annual Buffalo Center Firemen’s Dance will take place tonight. The event will take place at the Buffalo Center Fire Station on Highway 9.

The evening begins with two for one specials from 7 pm to 9 pm and the band scheduled to perform is  80’s RPM which will take the stage for 9 pm to 1 am. The band is noted for playing everything from Bon Jovi to Van Halen.

The dance is a fund raiser for the fire department who can use the proceeds to purchase equipment and pay for additional training. The department is trying to replace its secondary pumper truck.

