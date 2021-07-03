Buffalo Center Celebrates the Fourth of July

It is a busy weekend in Buffalo Center as celebrations begin with the Bison Firecracker Parade starting at 5 pm. The parade was moved back from its usual time in years past. The parade entries will form at Bison Field before going first down Mission Drive to Mill Road and then on to 2nd Avenue. From there it will travel to Main Street before turning on 5th Avenue towards Lions Park where it will end.

In the city park, there will be a food stand by the North Iowa Music Boosters. The Buffalo Center Historical Society is sponsoring music in the park with Jeff Buege of Frost, Minnesota from 5:30 pm top 6:30 pm. StateLie Cooperative will be handing out free watermelon. The Junior Olympics will take place starting at 7 pm.

The annual fireworks display will take place at the North Iowa Athletic Complex beginning at dusk.